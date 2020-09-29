sUSD Price Reaches $1.01 (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. sUSD has a market cap of $22.68 million and $265,782.00 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, sUSD has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One sUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00009354 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptology and Kucoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00266354 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00041089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00091620 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.59 or 0.01584033 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000241 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00180998 BTC.

sUSD Profile

sUSD’s total supply is 22,510,653 tokens. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io

sUSD Token Trading

sUSD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptology and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

