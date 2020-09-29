Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Plans Dividend of $0.25

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) announced a dividend on Monday, September 28th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, October 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Sutter Rock Capital’s previous dividend of $0.20.

NASDAQ SSSS opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $217.82 million and a P/E ratio of 100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.75 and its 200-day moving average is $9.02. Sutter Rock Capital has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $14.91.

Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter. Sutter Rock Capital had a negative return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 440.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sutter Rock Capital will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SSSS. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Sutter Rock Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Sutter Rock Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Sutter Rock Capital in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

About Sutter Rock Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria.

