S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “S&W Seed Company is engaged in breeding, contracting to grow, processing and selling agricultural commodities, which primarily include alfalfa seed and, to a lesser extent, wheat. Alfalfa seed varieties grow in warm climates and can thrive on poor, saline (salty) soils. The Company sells the seed primarily to dealers and distributors who, in turn, sell primarily to hay and dairy farmers who grow hay for dairy cattle and other livestock. S&W Seed Company is headquartered in Five Points, California. “

Separately, Roth Capital restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANW opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.31. S&W Seed has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $3.98.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). S&W Seed had a positive return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 17.99%. Analysts expect that S&W Seed will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in S&W Seed stock. Wynnefield Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,271,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,402 shares during the quarter. S&W Seed comprises approximately 8.3% of Wynnefield Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Wynnefield Capital Inc. owned approximately 12.79% of S&W Seed worth $8,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

