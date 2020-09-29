Swarm City Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $7,016.00 (SWT)

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. During the last week, Swarm City has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Swarm City has a total market cap of $533,399.77 and approximately $7,016.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swarm City token can currently be purchased for $0.0625 or 0.00000585 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00043191 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004815 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007142 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $511.04 or 0.04787096 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009385 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00057106 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00033791 BTC.

About Swarm City

Swarm City is a token. Its launch date was March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 tokens. Swarm City’s official message board is medium.com/swarm-city-times . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swarm City’s official website is swarm.city

Buying and Selling Swarm City

Swarm City can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm City should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swarm City using one of the exchanges listed above.

