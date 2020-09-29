Swedbank AB (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2020

Swedbank AB (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 70.3% from the August 31st total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:SWDBY traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.59. 15,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,767. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.52 and its 200-day moving average is $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Swedbank has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The stock has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.94.

Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Swedbank had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter.

Swedbank Company Profile

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private, corporate, and organizational customers. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers deposit and lending products; guarantees; non-life insurance products; brokerage and other securities; real estate brokerage; and asset management, financing, and life insurance and pension services.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.