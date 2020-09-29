Swedbank AB (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Short Interest Update

Swedbank AB (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 70.3% from the August 31st total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:SWDBY traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.59. 15,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,767. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.52 and its 200-day moving average is $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Swedbank has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The stock has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.94.

Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Swedbank had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter.

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private, corporate, and organizational customers. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers deposit and lending products; guarantees; non-life insurance products; brokerage and other securities; real estate brokerage; and asset management, financing, and life insurance and pension services.

