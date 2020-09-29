SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Short Interest Down 54.6% in September

SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 54.6% from the August 31st total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWMAY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.65. 6,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,302. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.64. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion and a PE ratio of 29.67. SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR has a 52 week low of $19.96 and a 52 week high of $41.39.

SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $426.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.39 million. SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR had a negative return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 27.15%.

SWMAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

About SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Sweden, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Snus and Moist Snuff, Other Tobacco Products, Lights, and Other Operations segments. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment offers snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

