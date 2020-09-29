Swingby Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 29th. Swingby has a total market cap of $4.08 million and $1.31 million worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swingby token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001217 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Swingby has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00260584 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00041105 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00089823 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.38 or 0.01601115 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00181563 BTC.

Swingby Profile

Swingby’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,337,755 tokens. Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en . The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news

