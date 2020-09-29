Swipe (SXP) Price Tops $1.54 on Top Exchanges

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 29th. During the last week, Swipe has traded up 21.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Swipe token can now be purchased for $1.54 or 0.00014443 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and Bilaxy. Swipe has a total market cap of $115.58 million and $149.37 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009385 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00261466 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00041257 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00089527 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.54 or 0.01597539 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00180550 BTC.

Swipe Profile

Swipe’s total supply is 289,722,904 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,966,934 tokens. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swipe’s official website is swipe.io/token . Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet

Swipe Token Trading

Swipe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

