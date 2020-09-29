SWIRE PAC LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SWIRE PAC LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,100 shares, an increase of 139.3% from the August 31st total of 74,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 236,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS SWRAY traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.82. 171,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,956. SWIRE PAC LTD/S has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day moving average of $5.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.86.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SWIRE PAC LTD/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SWIRE PAC LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine services, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Asia, the United States, and internationally. Its Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

