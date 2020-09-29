Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) Short Interest Up 166.7% in September

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the August 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 216.0 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Swiss Life in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS SWSDF traded up $2.67 on Tuesday, hitting $377.67. 10 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291. Swiss Life has a 52-week low of $260.00 and a 52-week high of $530.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $395.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.68.

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

