Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Swisscom is Switzerland’s leading telecommunications company. The innovative, customer-focused and strongly-competitive group offers a full range of voice and data communication services on fixed-line and mobile networks. Swisscom offers the complete spectrum of state-of-the-art data services, from leased lines to integrated solutions for corporate customers. “

SCMWY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised Swisscom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Swisscom presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.00.

OTCMKTS:SCMWY opened at $53.68 on Friday. Swisscom has a 52-week low of $47.45 and a 52-week high of $58.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.22. The company has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.20.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter. Swisscom had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 19.53%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Swisscom will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises.

