Synthetic Biologics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Short Interest Update

Synthetic Biologics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,800 shares, a decrease of 71.8% from the August 31st total of 215,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 628,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synthetic Biologics during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 28,723.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106,850 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synthetic Biologics during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Shares of SYN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,230. Synthetic Biologics has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $0.75.

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Synthetic Biologics in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company.

Synthetic Biologics Company Profile

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical stage company, focuses developing therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates include SYN-004 that is in Phase III clinical trial designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in gastrointestinal tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients.

