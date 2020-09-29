SYSMEX CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Short Interest Up 78.4% in September

SYSMEX CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 78.4% from the August 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of SYSMEX CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSMXY traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.83. The company had a trading volume of 9,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,817. SYSMEX CORP/ADR has a one year low of $26.29 and a one year high of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.96. The firm has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.82 and a beta of 0.18.

SYSMEX CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SYSMEX CORP/ADR had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $562.63 million for the quarter.

SYSMEX CORP/ADR Company Profile

Sysmex Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and export/import of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software for the use in hematology, urinalysis, immunochemistry, clinical chemistry, and hemostasis. It offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; systems for high-volume testing in labs; and hematology analyzers for animals.

