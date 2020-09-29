T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $135.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.02% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of T. Rowe Price have outperformed the industry, over the past three months. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters. The company's strategic initiatives, including investment in technology and advisory services, strengthening distribution platform, introduction of products, will likely stoke long-term growth. Further, organic growth is a key strength, as reflected by its revenue growth. Also, the company is debt free with sufficient liquidity. Yet, rising costs and regulatory pressure across the investment-management industry are key concerns. Further, overdependence on investment advisory fees is a headwind. Nevertheless, a rising AUM aids top-line growth. Moreover, steady capital deployment activities raises investors' confidence.”

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TROW. BidaskClub lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.58.

NASDAQ:TROW traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.33. 16,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,402,180. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12-month low of $82.51 and a 12-month high of $142.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.49.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 35.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP David Oestreicher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $696,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,125,864. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 3,500 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.05, for a total value of $486,675.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,048,400. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 423.1% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 204 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 183.6% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 80.0% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 980 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

