TAISEI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Short Interest Down 57.5% in September

TAISEI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TISCY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 57.5% from the August 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of TISCY stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.79. The company had a trading volume of 208 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,914. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average of $8.34. TAISEI CORP/ADR has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $10.99.

TAISEI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TISCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter.

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, building construction, and real estate development businesses in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the construction of tunnels, bridges, roads, and dams; and building social infrastructures, as well as offers decontamination, maintenance, and preservation services.

