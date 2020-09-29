Takung Art Co Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Short Interest Up 70.6% in September

Takung Art Co Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 70.6% from the August 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of TKAT traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,851. Takung Art has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $2.38.

Takung Art (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter.

Takung Art Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates an electronic online platform for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in valuable artwork primarily in the People's Republic of China. Its electronic online platform is located at www.takungae.com. The company offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors.

