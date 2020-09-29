Tandem Diabetes Care Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 3,204 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 50% compared to the typical volume of 2,136 call options.

TNDM has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.86.

TNDM stock traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.11. The company had a trading volume of 7,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,410. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1 year low of $43.69 and a 1 year high of $116.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.17 and a beta of 0.50.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $109.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.51 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 23,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.86, for a total transaction of $2,535,770.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,328,013.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Sheridan sold 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $44,258.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,991.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 459,610 shares of company stock valued at $49,067,608 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TNDM. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter worth $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth about $36,000.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

