Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tapestry’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.48. Tapestry reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.30. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 13.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TPR shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Tapestry from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Tapestry from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tapestry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 12,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $198,204.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,454.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 156.0% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 8,806,641 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $114,045,000 after buying an additional 5,366,559 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,550,318 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $379,148,000 after buying an additional 5,136,901 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 2nd quarter worth $16,866,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 590.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,330,729 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $17,353,000 after buying an additional 1,138,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,702,406 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $22,267,000 after buying an additional 884,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPR traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.70. 190,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,711,348. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.38. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.36.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

