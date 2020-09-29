Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Analysts expect Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tapestry’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is $0.48. Tapestry posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.30. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 13.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TPR shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Tapestry in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Tapestry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Tapestry from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Tapestry from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 12,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $198,204.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,454.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPR. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Tapestry by 4,302.3% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,893 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 256.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 314.7% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,018 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 896.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,865 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 126.2% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPR traded down $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.70. 190,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,711,348. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.36. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $30.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.38.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

