Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taro Pharmaceutical Industries is engaged in the production, research and development, and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products, with a focus on generic products. In addition to the production of finished dosage form drugs, they also synthesize the pharmaceutical chemicals used in their production. Products are sold through wholesalers, generic drug distributors, drug store chains, mass merchandisers, HMOs, food stores, pharmacies and hospitals. “

Get Taro Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th.

Shares of TARO opened at $54.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 0.73. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $54.00 and a 52-week high of $99.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.06 and its 200-day moving average is $64.50.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($11.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($12.53). The firm had revenue of $117.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.35 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 10.51% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 661,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,969,000 after buying an additional 17,528 shares during the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 521,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,675,000 after buying an additional 34,232 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 324,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,606,000 after buying an additional 68,287 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 218,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,063,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,086.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 42,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.15% of the company’s stock.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. It offers prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products focusing on primary areas, including topical creams and ointments, liquids, capsules, and tablets in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (TARO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.