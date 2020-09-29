Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company.

TTM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tata Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Macquarie downgraded Tata Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Tata Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTM. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 82.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 414.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares during the period. 5.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTM traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $8.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,820. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.32. Tata Motors has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average is $6.80.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative return on equity of 48.89% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tata Motors will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

