Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. B. Riley lifted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th.

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.35. 23,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,369,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 8.12 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.78. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $28.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.70.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 78.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2,045.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 319.8% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

