Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.17.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. B. Riley lifted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th.
Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.35. 23,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,369,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 8.12 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.78. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $28.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.70.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 78.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2,045.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 319.8% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.07% of the company’s stock.
Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.
