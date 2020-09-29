Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing T cell therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidate includes TC-210, TC-220, TC-410, TC-110 and TC-310 which are in clinical stage. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Tcr2 Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TCRR. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Tcr2 Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Tcr2 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Tcr2 Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Tcr2 Therapeutics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Tcr2 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tcr2 Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.83.

NASDAQ:TCRR opened at $18.66 on Friday. Tcr2 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $20.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.61. The stock has a market cap of $622.20 million, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.97.

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts forecast that Tcr2 Therapeutics will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 98.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 8.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 18,197 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 15,785 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 19.1% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 6,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 17.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Tcr2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tcr2 Therapeutics (TCRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tcr2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tcr2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.