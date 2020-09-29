TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.82 Billion

Brokerages forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) will post $2.82 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.84 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.81 billion. TE Connectivity reported sales of $3.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full-year sales of $11.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.71 billion to $11.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $12.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.24 billion to $13.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TE Connectivity.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The company’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS.

TEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.07.

Shares of NYSE TEL traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.45. 71,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,018,773. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -315.26, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.43. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $103.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.59%.

In related news, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $2,612,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,693,906.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 53,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $5,097,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,519,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,270 shares of company stock valued at $11,147,920 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 115.6% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,190 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 13.6% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

