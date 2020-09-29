Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) to Issue $0.06 Dividend

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) declared a dividend on Monday, January 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the communications equipment provider on Monday, January 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has decreased its dividend payment by 76.4% over the last three years.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson alerts:

NASDAQ ERIC opened at $10.71 on Tuesday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $12.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.00, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.41.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ERIC has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.38.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.