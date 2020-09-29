Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GIM) Short Interest Down 36.9% in September

Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GIM) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a decrease of 36.9% from the August 31st total of 60,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 414,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE:GIM remained flat at $$5.39 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,480. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.36. Templeton Global Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $6.24.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 39.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 19,399 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $291,000. WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 97.3% in the first quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 115,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 57,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 53.0% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,113,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,309,000 after buying an additional 732,211 shares in the last quarter.

Templeton Global Income Fund Company Profile

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

