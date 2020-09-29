Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors bought 20,560 call options on the company. This is an increase of 685% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,620 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 283.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,827,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,034,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700,144 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2,867.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,723,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,059,000 after acquiring an additional 13,261,009 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,423,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,866,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,799,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489,631 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,430,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,503,000 after acquiring an additional 776,415 shares during the period. 23.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $14.58. 12,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,544,149. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $17.97. The firm has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.28.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $981.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.95 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TME shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $15.00 to $17.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup started coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

