Tervita (TSE:TEV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.24

Tervita Corp (TSE:TEV) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.24 and last traded at C$2.42, with a volume of 12940 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.55.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TEV. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Tervita from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Tervita from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tervita from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ATB Capital upgraded Tervita from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Tervita from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.19.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 462.44, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $288.42 million and a PE ratio of -1.91.

Tervita (TSE:TEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$378.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tervita Corp will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Tervita

Tervita Corporation provides waste management and environmental solutions to oil and gas, mining, industry, community, and government customers in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The company offers treatment, recovery, and disposal (TRD) of fluids; energy marketing services; processing and disposal of solid materials; disposal of oilfield-generated waste; and supplying and operating of drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management services, as well as provides onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production.

