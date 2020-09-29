The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) will announce $0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. The Carlyle Group reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.66. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Carlyle Group.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.52 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 19.81% and a negative net margin of 13.03%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CG. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. CIBC raised The Carlyle Group to an “outperformer” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.72. The company had a trading volume of 7,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,120. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.14 and a beta of 1.48. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $15.21 and a 1-year high of $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CEO Glenn A. Youngkin sold 13,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $385,613.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,172,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,200,921. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 8,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $231,629.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,457.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 418,682 shares of company stock worth $34,773,061.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 154.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 27,502 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth $9,247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

