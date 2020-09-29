TheStreet Upgrades Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) to B

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

LBRDA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $193.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. TD Securities lowered shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $142.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.61 and a beta of 1.13. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a 1-year low of $80.14 and a 1-year high of $149.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.89.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A had a net margin of 1,158.25% and a return on equity of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Corp Series A will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the second quarter valued at about $2,484,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 0.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 943,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,341,000 after buying an additional 6,222 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the second quarter valued at about $468,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the second quarter valued at about $864,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 26.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 108,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,241,000 after buying an additional 22,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.61% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

