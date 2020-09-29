THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Short Interest Down 73.2% in September

THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 73.2% from the August 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several research firms have commented on TKAMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised THYSSENKRUPP AG/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine upgraded THYSSENKRUPP AG/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on THYSSENKRUPP AG/S in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. THYSSENKRUPP AG/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Get THYSSENKRUPP AG/S alerts:

Shares of TKAMY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,568. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.69. THYSSENKRUPP AG/S has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.85.

THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.80. THYSSENKRUPP AG/S had a negative net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 128.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. Research analysts anticipate that THYSSENKRUPP AG/S will post 20.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About THYSSENKRUPP AG/S

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for THYSSENKRUPP AG/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THYSSENKRUPP AG/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.