Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tidewater Inc. provides offshore service vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels. The Company tows and anchor-handles mobile drilling rigs and equipment, transports supplies and personnel, and supports pipe laying and other offshore construction activities. Its operating segment consists of Americas, Asia/Pacific, Middle East/North Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa/Europe. The company serves oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production companies; independent exploration and production companies; government-owned or government-controlled organizations, and other companies; drilling contractors and other companies. Tidewater Inc. is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Tidewater from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE TDW opened at $6.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $277.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.17. Tidewater has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $20.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $102.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.00 million. Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 50.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tidewater will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDW. Moerus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tidewater by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,447,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,680,000 after purchasing an additional 398,467 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Tidewater in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,631,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 182.7% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 185,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 119,564 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 14.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 824,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,838,000 after buying an additional 105,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 14.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 559,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after buying an additional 72,777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Inc provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

