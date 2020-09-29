Tidex Token (TDX) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.73 Million

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. During the last week, Tidex Token has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar. One Tidex Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00002672 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. Tidex Token has a total market cap of $2.73 million and approximately $947.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009330 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00264907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00041125 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00090943 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $170.41 or 0.01586047 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000241 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00180287 BTC.

About Tidex Token

Tidex Token launched on November 25th, 2017. Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 tokens. Tidex Token’s official website is tidex.com . Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange

Tidex Token Token Trading

Tidex Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tidex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

