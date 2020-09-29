Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.82.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TIF shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 2,021,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 5.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,833,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $237,036,000 after purchasing an additional 99,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 61.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,600,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $195,182,000 after purchasing an additional 606,157 shares during the period. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 87.3% during the first quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,598,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $206,994,000 after purchasing an additional 745,087 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 106.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,135,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $138,498,000 after buying an additional 585,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TIF stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $116.35. The stock had a trading volume of 57,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,561. Tiffany & Co. has a 12-month low of $86.39 and a 12-month high of $134.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.88.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $747.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

