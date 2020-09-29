Tilray (TLRY) vs. Its Rivals Head to Head Review

Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Tilray to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tilray and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tilray 1 12 2 0 2.07 Tilray Competitors 134 357 403 14 2.33

Tilray currently has a consensus target price of $12.91, indicating a potential upside of 165.62%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 109.33%. Given Tilray’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Tilray is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Tilray and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tilray -259.60% -77.77% -21.45% Tilray Competitors -1,150.45% -258.05% -48.97%

Risk and Volatility

Tilray has a beta of 2.92, suggesting that its share price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tilray’s competitors have a beta of 2.57, suggesting that their average share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tilray and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tilray $166.98 million -$321.17 million -2.88 Tilray Competitors $219.25 million -$99.48 million 2.26

Tilray’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Tilray. Tilray is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.4% of Tilray shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.8% of Tilray shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tilray competitors beat Tilray on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

