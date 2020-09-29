Titcoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.00 (TIT)

Titcoin (CURRENCY:TIT) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One Titcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Titcoin has a market cap of $28,619.26 and $2.00 worth of Titcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Titcoin has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,740.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.90 or 0.02112542 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.05 or 0.00605633 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003626 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00012121 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000556 BTC.

About Titcoin

Titcoin (TIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2014. Titcoin’s total supply is 66,677,519 coins. Titcoin’s official Twitter account is @OfficialTitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Titcoin’s official website is titcoin.github.io

Buying and Selling Titcoin

Titcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Titcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

