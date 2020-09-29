Tix Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIXC) Short Interest Update

Tix Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIXC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 107.4% from the August 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

OTCMKTS TIXC remained flat at $$0.15 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,395. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.57. TIX has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.15.

TIX (OTCMKTS:TIXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. TIX had a negative return on equity of 216.41% and a negative net margin of 34.17%.

Tix Corporation, through its subsidiary, Tix4Tonight, LLC, operates as an entertainment company in the United States. The company provides discount ticketing and discount dinner reservations services. It offers discount tickets under short-term, exclusive, and nonexclusive agreements in Las Vegas at a discount of up to 50 percent for same-day shows, concerts, attractions, and tours, as well as discount dining and shopping offers.

