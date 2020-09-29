Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tiziana Life Sciences PLC is a biotechnology company. It focuses on the clinical development for the treatment of cancers, chronic inflammatory and autoimmune neurodegenerative disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of Foralumab TZLS-401 and Milciclib TZLS-201 which are in clinical stage. Tiziana Life Sciences PLC is based in London, United Kingdom. “

TLSA has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tiziana Life Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tiziana Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, September 21st.

NASDAQ TLSA opened at $3.34 on Friday. Tiziana Life Sciences has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $12.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.33 and a beta of 2.23.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Tiziana Life Sciences by 0.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,154,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tiziana Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tiziana Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 2.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tiziana Life Sciences Company Profile

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Milciclib (TZLS-201) that is in phase II clinical trials for epithelial thymic carcinoma and/or thymoma in patients previously treated with chemotherapy; and Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 antibody, which completed phase IIa clinical trials for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, autoimmune type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, and lupus.

