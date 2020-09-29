TOKPIE Trading Down 30.9% Over Last Week (TKP)

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 29th. Over the last week, TOKPIE has traded down 30.9% against the US dollar. One TOKPIE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges including token.store and VinDAX. TOKPIE has a market capitalization of $113,520.15 and $326.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000038 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000081 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002145 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001449 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000080 BTC.

CRYPTOFOREX (CFX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009319 BTC.

TOKPIE Token Profile

TOKPIE (CRYPTO:TKP) is a token. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,341,777 tokens. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io . The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling TOKPIE

TOKPIE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: token.store and VinDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKPIE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOKPIE using one of the exchanges listed above.

