TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Short Interest Down 45.1% in September

TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a decline of 45.1% from the August 31st total of 48,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRYIY. Goldman Sachs Group lowered TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th.

Get TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR alerts:

Shares of TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR stock opened at $9.51 on Tuesday. TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $15.69. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.15.

Toray Industries, Inc manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-microfiber non-woven fabric with suede-texture; and apparel products.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.