Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $760.73 Million

Brokerages forecast that Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) will announce sales of $760.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Toro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $780.00 million and the lowest is $746.60 million. Toro posted sales of $734.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Toro will report full year sales of $3.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.32 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $3.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Toro.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $841.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.58 million. Toro had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toro in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Toro in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Colliers Secur. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toro in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

Shares of Toro stock traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $83.75. The stock had a trading volume of 18,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,510. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.42 and a 200 day moving average of $69.30. Toro has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $85.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

In other Toro news, VP Amy E. Dahl sold 1,996 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $163,811.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,220.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 8,383 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $673,825.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,645 shares of company stock valued at $8,321,672. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Toro by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in Toro by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Toro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Toro by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in Toro by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

