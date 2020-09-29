Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG) Short Interest Update

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a drop of 59.2% from the August 31st total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 0.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 240,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America raised Tortoise Energy Infrastructure from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

TYG traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.84. 10,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,192. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $82.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.49.

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

