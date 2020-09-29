Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) PT Lowered to C$3.50

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Cormark from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 52.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

TOT stock traded down C$0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.29. 6,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,676. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.15. Total Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$1.40 and a 1 year high of C$6.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.22) by C($0.42). The business had revenue of C$70.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$91.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Total Energy Services will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Total Energy Services news, Director Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,630,000. Also, insider Total Energy Services Inc acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.35 per share, with a total value of C$70,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$164,500. Insiders purchased 118,360 shares of company stock valued at $266,257 in the last 90 days.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc provides diversified energy services. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services; Rentals and Transportation Services; Compression and Process Services; and Well Servicing. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers contract drilling services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the United States and Australia.

