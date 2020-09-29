Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) Receives $435.73 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $435.73.

Several research firms recently commented on TTD. DA Davidson increased their price target on Trade Desk from $300.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $300.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $345.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded up $12.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $500.26. The company had a trading volume of 58,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,595. Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $136.00 and a twelve month high of $515.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $457.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $356.58.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.91. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $139.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 83 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.01, for a total transaction of $35,109.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,999 shares in the company, valued at $9,728,806.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.67, for a total transaction of $742,005.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,996 shares in the company, valued at $11,870,101.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,652 shares of company stock worth $2,717,096 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 770.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

