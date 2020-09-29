Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 1,172 call options on the company. This is an increase of 802% compared to the typical daily volume of 130 call options.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Bank of America downgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Cowen downgraded Allegheny Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Allegheny Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 22,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 33.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 13.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. 90.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATI traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.07. 8,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,760,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.89. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.77. Allegheny Technologies has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $24.17.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.09 million. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 6.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

