Traders Buy Large Volume of SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A Call Options (NYSE:IPOB)

SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A (NYSE:IPOB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 5,392 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 471% compared to the typical volume of 945 call options.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A during the 2nd quarter worth about $999,000. Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A during the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A in the second quarter worth approximately $1,256,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,938,000. Finally, Ursa Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IPOB traded up $2.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.75. The stock had a trading volume of 94,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,259. SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $18.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.48.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II does not have significant business. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the technology industries primarily located outside the United States.

