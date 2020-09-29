Traders Purchase Large Volume of Invesco Put Options (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 1,612 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 668% compared to the typical volume of 210 put options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IVZ shares. Barclays downgraded Invesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Invesco from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Invesco from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.48.

In other Invesco news, Director Sarah Beshar acquired 9,500 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $100,130.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 47,021 shares in the company, valued at $495,601.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin L. Flanagan acquired 290,300 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $2,958,157.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 510,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,199,559.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Invesco by 319.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 468.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IVZ traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.37. 64,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,125,966. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. Invesco has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $19.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.69 and a 200 day moving average of $9.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.93%. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 24.31%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

