Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) & NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Head to Head Contrast

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) and NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Get Translate Bio alerts:

Translate Bio has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NanoString Technologies has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Translate Bio and NanoString Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Translate Bio $7.80 million 128.78 -$113.29 million ($1.84) -7.35 NanoString Technologies $125.57 million 13.68 -$40.70 million ($1.93) -23.43

NanoString Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Translate Bio. NanoString Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Translate Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.0% of Translate Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Translate Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of NanoString Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Translate Bio and NanoString Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Translate Bio -393.56% -54.90% -28.46% NanoString Technologies -55.26% -75.15% -26.90%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Translate Bio and NanoString Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Translate Bio 0 0 7 0 3.00 NanoString Technologies 0 1 3 0 2.75

Translate Bio currently has a consensus price target of $32.50, indicating a potential upside of 140.21%. NanoString Technologies has a consensus price target of $38.00, indicating a potential downside of 15.97%. Given Translate Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Translate Bio is more favorable than NanoString Technologies.

Summary

Translate Bio beats NanoString Technologies on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Sanofi Pasteur Inc. to develop mRNA vaccines for up to five infectious disease pathogens. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc. provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and Pan Cancer and 360 gene expression, CAR-T characterization, protein immune profiling, neuropathology and neuro-inflammation gene expression, Mouse-AD, autoimmune disease gene expression, miRNA expression, and other gene expression panels. Further, the company offers nCounter based reagents that allow users to design customized assays; Master Kits, such as ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and nCounter Dx Analysis System and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. The company is also developing GeoMx DSP system to enable the field of spatial genomics; and Hyb & Seq molecular profiling system to determine and analyze gene sequences within biological samples. It has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck & Co., Inc.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc, as well as strategic partnership with Bio-Techne Corp. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Translate Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Translate Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.