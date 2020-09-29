TRAVELCENTERS A/CAP SECS 20280115 S (NASDAQ:TANNI) Announces $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

TRAVELCENTERS A/CAP SECS 20280115 S (NASDAQ:TANNI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.5156 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th.

Shares of TANNI stock opened at $25.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.15. TRAVELCENTERS A/CAP SECS 20280115 S has a 1 year low of $11.18 and a 1 year high of $26.00.

About TRAVELCENTERS A/CAP SECS 20280115 S

There is no company description available for Travelcenters of America Inc

