TravelNote (TVNT) 1-Day Volume Hits $2.00

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded 70.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 29th. One TravelNote token can now be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit. During the last seven days, TravelNote has traded up 73.6% against the US dollar. TravelNote has a total market capitalization of $17,260.08 and approximately $2.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00262411 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00041129 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00090662 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.28 or 0.01591692 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00180156 BTC.

TravelNote Profile

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 tokens. TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TravelNote is ico.travelnote.io

TravelNote Token Trading

TravelNote can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TravelNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TravelNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

